Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,568,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after buying an additional 1,305,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

