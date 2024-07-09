Veritaseum One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,792.35 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and $1,792.35 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $16.32 or 0.00028348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

