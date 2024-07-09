Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Veritone alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritone and Reddit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $127.56 million 0.82 -$58.62 million ($2.20) -1.26 Reddit $804.03 million 14.81 -$90.82 million N/A N/A

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reddit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -44.39% -154.87% -11.82% Reddit N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Veritone and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.2% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veritone and Reddit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 0 0 2.00 Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.06%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Reddit.

Summary

Reddit beats Veritone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.