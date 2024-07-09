Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.63.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE VET opened at C$15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.70.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.70%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.