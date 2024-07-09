Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,597,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

