Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Viper Energy stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Viper Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,815 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

