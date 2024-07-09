VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.22. VNET Group shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 9,400 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VNET Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 188,593 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

