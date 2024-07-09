Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.69

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1411912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

