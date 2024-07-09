WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Acquires A$23,662.60 in Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 18,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$23,662.60 ($15,988.24).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 11,503 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$14,551.30 ($9,831.96).

On Friday, June 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 7,612 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$9,705.30 ($6,557.64).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,204 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$11,643.06 ($7,866.93).

On Monday, June 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,550 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$19,826.25 ($13,396.11).

On Friday, June 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,302 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$19,586.56 ($13,234.16).

On Friday, May 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson 19,612 shares of WAM Leaders stock.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 19th. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About WAM Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

