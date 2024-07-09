Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $904,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.