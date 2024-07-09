WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 512.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 243,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,801. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.