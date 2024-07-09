Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $9.89. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3,864 shares trading hands.
Where Food Comes From Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
Featured Articles
