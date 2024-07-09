Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $9.89. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3,864 shares trading hands.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.