Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Winnebago Industries traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 315445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.88%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

