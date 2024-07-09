WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

