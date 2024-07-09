XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Ben Bramhall Sells 160,965 Shares

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £511,868.70 ($655,653.52).

On Friday, July 5th, Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £1,604,547 ($2,055,267.07).

XPS opened at GBX 322 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.68. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 334 ($4.28). The stock has a market cap of £663.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,857.14%.

XPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 298 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

