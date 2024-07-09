XYO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $602,837.87 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. XYO has a market cap of $75.18 million and approximately $602,837.87 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Get XYO alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00566034 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $670,500.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.