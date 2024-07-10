1,554 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ITT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

