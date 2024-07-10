25,277 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after buying an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,033,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

