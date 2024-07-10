2,778 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 151.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $158,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in IDEX by 39.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,071. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

