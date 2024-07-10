359,618 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,590,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Samsara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,646 shares of company stock worth $54,203,557 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

