3,721 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.71, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.