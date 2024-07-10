4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,710.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,710.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $479,003 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

