6,165 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 45.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,735,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

