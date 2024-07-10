6,267 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $9,794,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

