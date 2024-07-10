AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

