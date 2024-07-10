Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.79

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.79 and traded as high as $92.74. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 82,246 shares changing hands.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.