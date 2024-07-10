Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.47. 294,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $560.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

