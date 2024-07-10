Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

