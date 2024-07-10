Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.08

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 12953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

