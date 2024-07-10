Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Adeia worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Adeia by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adeia by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adeia by 790.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

