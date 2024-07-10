ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.74

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 208258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.