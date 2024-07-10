ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

