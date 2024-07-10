Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 38,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 859,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atairos Partners GP Inc. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 2,272,428 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after buying an additional 205,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 18.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,415 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

