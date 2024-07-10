Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Up 34.5%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 34.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$9.55. Approximately 10,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

