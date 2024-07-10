Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
