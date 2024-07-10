Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $32,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

