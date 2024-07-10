Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $151.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,714,456. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

