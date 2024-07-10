Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 475,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

