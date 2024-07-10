Alexandros Aldous Sells 7,809 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $312,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 129,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandros Aldous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

