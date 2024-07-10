Alice L. Geene Sells 1,577 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $20,264.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.4 %
Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PYCR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
