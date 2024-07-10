Alice L. Geene Sells 1,577 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $20,264.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.4 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $15,054,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 623,998 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after buying an additional 545,984 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYCR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

