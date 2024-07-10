Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 13,665 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

