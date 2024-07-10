Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 288,651 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

