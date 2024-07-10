Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,159 shares of company stock worth $203,549. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.