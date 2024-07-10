Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 4,126 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GSK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

