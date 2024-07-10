Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CRH alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

CRH Trading Up 2.2 %

CRH opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.