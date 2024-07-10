Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

