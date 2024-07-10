Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,671 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

