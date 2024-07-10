Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

