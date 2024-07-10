Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $563,000 in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,810 shares during the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 488,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,956.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,153 shares of company stock valued at $351,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIR opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

