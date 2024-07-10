Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,938,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $24,993,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $20,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.65 and a 200 day moving average of $254.75. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

